Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.17 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,847,000 after buying an additional 37,317 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,256,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,194,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,412,000 after purchasing an additional 275,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on H shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.56.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of H stock opened at $159.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $159.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,440,275 shares of company stock valued at $222,698,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

