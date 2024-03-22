Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

