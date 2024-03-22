Whittier Trust Co. Sells 19,290 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,290 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

