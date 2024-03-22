William Blair Comments on Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRNS)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.82) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRNS opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.75. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel T cell immunotherapeutics to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. It is advancing a pipeline of product candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate designed as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic HBV infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate for persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV); VTP-1000, an autoimmune candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-TI platform to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate designed to treat recurrent prostate cancer; and VTP-1100, a preclinical cancer candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-CI platform to treat patients with HPV-related cancer.

