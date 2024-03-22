William Blair Comments on Carnival Co. & plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CCL opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 981.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 99,046 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 50.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 556.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 373,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 82,869 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.