William Blair Comments on Mitek Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mitek Systems in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair analyst J. Roberge now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MITK opened at $12.46 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $583.00 million, a P/E ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

