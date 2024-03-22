William Blair Weighs in on Soho House & Co Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SHCO)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Soho House & Co Inc.’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Soho House & Co Inc.’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Soho House & Co Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:SHCO opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.74. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth $29,033,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth $18,114,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth $10,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 35,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

