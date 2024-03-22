Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Trimmed by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,174. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $313.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $313.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.57.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.38.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

