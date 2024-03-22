Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,881,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 2,461,286 shares.The stock last traded at $5.63 and had previously closed at $5.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.82.

Wipro Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter worth $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Wipro in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

