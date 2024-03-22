WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.62

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.62 and last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 161451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in WNS by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 515,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,596,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in WNS by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

