Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Announces Earnings Results

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

NYSE:WS opened at $31.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.38. Worthington Steel has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Steel

In other Worthington Steel news, Director Charles M. Chiappone purchased 1,850 shares of Worthington Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $51,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Steel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

