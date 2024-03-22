Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WSGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Steel Stock Up 1.0 %

WS stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. Worthington Steel has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Worthington Steel

Insider Activity at Worthington Steel

In other Worthington Steel news, Director Charles M. Chiappone bought 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $51,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,033 shares in the company, valued at $197,486.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Steel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,187,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $3,773,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $550,000.

About Worthington Steel

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.