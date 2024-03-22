Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Steel Stock Up 1.0 %

WS stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. Worthington Steel has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Worthington Steel

In other Worthington Steel news, Director Charles M. Chiappone bought 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $51,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,033 shares in the company, valued at $197,486.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Steel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,187,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $3,773,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $550,000.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

