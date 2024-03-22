WOW-token (WOW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $221.42 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. WOW-token has a market cap of $221.42 million and approximately $5.03 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002069 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00015245 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004792 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.