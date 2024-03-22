Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.62.

WYNN stock opened at $99.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $93.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.94. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,862,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $989,639,000 after purchasing an additional 41,251 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $357,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

