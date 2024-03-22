X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 106.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.1 %

Insider Transactions at X4 Pharmaceuticals

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 11,214,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,171. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.44. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $43,716.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,708 shares of company stock worth $170,428 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2,547.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751,694 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,700,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,934,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 15,960,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.