Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.46. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Brands

In other news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of Xcel Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $95,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,270.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

