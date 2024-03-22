Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.46. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.
Insider Transactions at Xcel Brands
In other news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of Xcel Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $95,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,270.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.