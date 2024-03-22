XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.
XOMA Stock Performance
Shares of XOMAO remained flat at $25.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131. XOMA has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $25.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80.
XOMA Company Profile
