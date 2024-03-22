Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.80

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.89, with a volume of 14368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.95.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.92, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The firm had revenue of C$55.91 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.617801 earnings per share for the current year.

Yellow Pages Increases Dividend

About Yellow Pages

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

