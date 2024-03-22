Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Posts Earnings Results

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $179.48 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

Shares of YRD opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

