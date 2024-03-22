Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Releases Earnings Results

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 17.49%.

Yunji Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YJ opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Yunji has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Yunji alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunji

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Yunji by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 815,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 596,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yunji by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.