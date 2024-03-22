Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $3.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EAT. Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brinker International

Brinker International Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of EAT stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brinker International by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 176,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 74.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brinker International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.