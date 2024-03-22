Zacks Research Weighs in on ProAssurance Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for ProAssurance in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $296.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.74 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ProAssurance

ProAssurance Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $632.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.23. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProAssurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $5,781,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 266,578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at $3,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 67.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186,869 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth $2,383,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.