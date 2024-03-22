Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Cut by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $3.13 on Friday, hitting $291.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $320.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.29 and a 200-day moving average of $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

