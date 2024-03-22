Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Down 4.5%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 85,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 850,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $972.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

