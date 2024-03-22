ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) CTO Sells $32,495.68 in Stock

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOXGet Free Report) CTO Michael Morgan Price sold 29,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $32,495.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 638,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,149.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ZeroFox Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZFOX opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZeroFox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZFOX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth $2,318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,516,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

