ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Gap Up to $19.51

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.51, but opened at $20.07. ZKH Group shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 2,070 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price objective on the stock.

ZKH Group Trading Down 6.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.07.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.22 million during the quarter.

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

