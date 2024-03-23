11,297 Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Bought by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,537,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,382,000 after purchasing an additional 146,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMUB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 152,869 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.84.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.