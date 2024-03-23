1,719 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $160.41 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.10. The firm has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.