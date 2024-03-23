21,003 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMMD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 252,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SMMD opened at $64.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $876.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

