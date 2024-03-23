223,294 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 223,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,733,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA IXC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,858. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

