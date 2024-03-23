3,200 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Purchased by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

ASO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

