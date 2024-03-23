3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Up 0.5%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.03 and last traded at $108.63. 1,133,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,023,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Get 3M alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on 3M

3M Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.