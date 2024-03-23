42-coin (42) Trading Up 17.5% Over Last Week

42-coin (42) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, 42-coin has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for approximately $49,878.99 or 0.78434084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a market cap of $2.09 million and $166.10 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00132780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009307 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000046 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

