4,378 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $523.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,940,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $391.09 and a 1-year high of $526.66. The company has a market capitalization of $405.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $501.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.69.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
