50,772 Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 50,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter worth $1,161,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 111.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

