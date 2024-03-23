531,211 Shares in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 531,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 123.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLGB opened at $25.96 on Friday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

