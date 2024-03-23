589 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,717,000 after acquiring an additional 448,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3,139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 436,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $165,219,000 after purchasing an additional 423,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after acquiring an additional 359,402 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 target price (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.59.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $403.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.89. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.19 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

