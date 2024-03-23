93,523 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Revvity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Revvity stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.25. 852,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,918. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $139.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average of $102.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

