AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Declares Dividend of $0.72

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.718 per share on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.50.

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $29.74 on Friday. AB Volvo has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $29.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

