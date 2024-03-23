Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.53. 238,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,557,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Absci in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 1,535.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Absci Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 222,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,253,316 shares in the company, valued at $37,139,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Absci by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 457,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Absci during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

