Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.07-6.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.900-6.900 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

