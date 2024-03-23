Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

AXDX opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 102.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 45,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

