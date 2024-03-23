Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded down $7.53 on Friday, reaching $337.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,899,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,912. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $259.30 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $211.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

