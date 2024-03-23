Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 776 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $73.73. 1,375,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,125. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.74.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.