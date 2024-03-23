Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,915 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

