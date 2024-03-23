Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE STZ traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $268.24. The stock had a trading volume of 664,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,334. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.67 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.90 and a 200-day moving average of $246.14.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

