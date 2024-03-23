Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $187.09. 394,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,992. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.33 and a 200-day moving average of $170.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

