Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of FNB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,727. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

