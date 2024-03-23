Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $462,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $100.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $102.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

