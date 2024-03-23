Accurate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,103 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLD opened at $200.35 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $203.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.65.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

